Seasonable temperatures may experience a big change later this week!

Western Idaho has enjoyed a seasonable summer day with valley temps in the low 90s on Sunday and similar conditions will be back on Monday as it stays dry with only morning smoke then improving visibility as the day progresses.

I am expecting some amazing conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday with Scott Scores at 10 out of 10 as temps slip back to the upper 80s and hazy sunshine continues. Keep in mind that smoke will be entering the valley each night but clear each day.

Thursday should go back above 90° but substantially cooler weather is on the horizon. Right now I expect temps to dip to low 80s on Friday with a partly cloudy sky as a cooler low pressure area finally moves inland. This system could trigger some storms in the valley Friday afternoon and night.

On Saturday, some storms are still possible especially in the mountains but temperatures at this point are likely to drop into the upper 70s in the valley for the first time since June 18th!

If you are headed out to the Western Idaho Fair this week be sure to stop by and say hello to the Idaho News 6 team on $2 Tuesday! Our weather looks spectacular most of the week. I am in contact with the Fair manager in regards to any thunderstorm threat on Friday. So stay connected right here for updates!