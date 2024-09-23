Seasonable temperatures continue until mid-week heat returns

Monday is here and the work week kicks off nice and cool. Grab the jacket heading out the door however, we remain within the 60s through the morning. Clouds will slowly build in towards the afternoon with temperatures peaking in the upper 70s by 5pm.

Winds will also increase through the afternoon, specifically around Mountain Home and East towards twin falls.

Average temperatures this time of year hover between 78 degrees to 80 degrees. Tuesday we see a spike in temperatures, but really Wednesday heat returns. The hottest day of the week comes for Wednesday as temperatures sit in the lower 90s.

We trend cooler into the weekend as temperatures return near normal

