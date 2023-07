Temperatures are set to continue to warm through the weekend due to a dominate ridge of high pressure.

Some low pressure activity will push into central Idaho today bringing partial cloud cover to our higher elevations with a minimal chance of isolated storms. Mostly it's going to be hot and dry today in Idaho.

Heat sticks around through the weekend with triple-digits expected in the Treasure Valley! These highs are about 5-10 degrees above normal in the Boise area.