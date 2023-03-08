Watch Now
Scattered showers Wednesday a precursor for widespread activity Thursday night

Posted at 6:59 AM, Mar 08, 2023
Snow showers, wind and overcast skies are on the docket for Idaho today.

Some of these systems will be on the stronger side where is some potential for rapid snow accumulation in certain areas - think 3" in the span of an hour. Not every area will experience this, however. Our lower valleys will ultimately see less than 1" accumulation.

Temperatures remain below normal today - topping out in the low-40s (which is around 10 degrees below normal) in the Treasure Valley, 30s in the Magic Valley, and generally mid-20s to low-30s for our mountain areas.

Overnight, snow will drop in our mountain areas so we will wake up Thursday morning to slick and slushy road conditions. We'll see 1-4" of snow in the east and west central mountain areas, but there's potential for some areas to see up to 8" of snow.

A super widespread system is set to move through the Pacific Northwest Thursday. This atmospheric river event will hit Idaho tomorrow night - we're looking at a 90-100% chance of rain/snow. Prepare for dangerous road conditions Thursday night and Friday morning due to this widespread system. Watch the video below to see exactly when we expect systems to roll through the south and central Idaho regions today.

Details on Your Thursday March 8 Forecast

