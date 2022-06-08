Scattered showers this afternoon, hotter tomorrow

Scattered showers will continue in the valley through the mid-afternoon with temperatures into to low 70s.

On Thursday it will be mostly sunny and hotter with temperatures in the mid to upper-80s.

Friday will continue hot with a high near 90 and lots of sunshine. Isolated storms are possible in the evening in the central mountains.

Saturday in the valley will still be sunny to start then partly cloudy later in the day with an isolated shower or storm in the late evening. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s in the valley. The central mountains will see lots of clouds with late-day showers & storms developing.

Late Saturday night and Sunday could be a washout in western Idaho from the Treasure Valley into the central mountains. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms could cause some localized flooding on Sunday. Campers please be aware of this on Sunday. NEVER camp next to mountain stream. Waters can rise in an instant and without warning when heavy rain is even just nearby. Much cooler Sunday with temps in the 60s in the valleys and 50s in the mountains.

