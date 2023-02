It's set to be another overcast day in Idaho as low pressure activity continues to dominate the area.

We'll see off and on precipitation through the day...with a larger band of snow moving through southern Idaho this evening.

Temperatures will be below normal today reaching the upper 30s and 40s...mountain areas will see temperatures in the 20s and low 30s.

We'll wake up to some snow on the valley floors so tomorrow's commute to work will be slick.