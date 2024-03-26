Scattered showers continue into our Tuesday. Here's the latest forecast

Good Morning Idaho!

Heading out the door today grab an umbrella, scattered showers will continue to dominate the area again today. The Treasure Valley can expect to stay dry through lunchtime, then scattered showers will pop up throughout the afternoon. The Magic Valley will receive these showers on the commute home. There is a slight chance that the strongest cells can produce thunderstorms throughout the afternoon. Good news is chances are slim and showers are expected to be light and brief!

Waking up temperatures will start the day in the 30s, will warm up to the lower 50s by the afternoon. Still grab a jacket heading out the door, it will be a pretty chilly morning! Partly cloudy conditions will persist throughout the day again, followed by clearing around 8 pm just in time for the sunset.

Idaho News 6 Chance of showers as we head into the afternoon

As we head into Wednesday, rain is possible through the morning followed by a chance of graupel in the afternoon. Wednesday night a weak cold front will arrive, giving a good soaking to the Valley Floors and a substantial amount of snow going into Thursday. Good news is temperatures will not be affected, and rather continue to warm to the mid 60s.

Heading into the weekend, rain chances stay with us until Saturday. Easter Sunday looks dry and mostly sunny.

