Scattered showers continue ahead of a warm-up

Good Morning, Idaho! Hope the week is off to a good start.
Unsettled weather continues into our Tuesday, with Scattered showers expected across the Snake Basin in the morning, gusty conditions are likely to follow with gusts towards 25 mph today. If you live in the Central Idaho mountains, heads up, thunderstorms are still possible today, with scattered showers continuing through Wednesday morning.
As we head into the back end of the week, high pressure will build aloft, aiding in a nice warm-up into Thursday! Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures across the area 15-20 degrees above normal.
Get ready for a wonderful spring week ahead
Tuesday
Isolated showers before noon. Mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 60.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Warmest day of the week!
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/