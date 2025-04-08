Scattered showers continue ahead of a warm-up

Good Morning, Idaho! Hope the week is off to a good start.

Unsettled weather continues into our Tuesday, with Scattered showers expected across the Snake Basin in the morning, gusty conditions are likely to follow with gusts towards 25 mph today. If you live in the Central Idaho mountains, heads up, thunderstorms are still possible today, with scattered showers continuing through Wednesday morning.

As we head into the back end of the week, high pressure will build aloft, aiding in a nice warm-up into Thursday! Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures across the area 15-20 degrees above normal.

Get ready for a wonderful spring week ahead

Tuesday

Isolated showers before noon. Mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 60.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Warmest day of the week!

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

