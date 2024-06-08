Scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday night and Sunday

The heat is on this afternoon, as temperatures have risen into the low to mid 90s again in the Treasure Valley. The daytime heat is leading to isolated thunderstorm development in southeastern Oregon, and some of those thunderstorms may track into southwest Idaho later tonight.

A weak disturbance will pass through the region on Sunday, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to the entire area. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Magic Valley and southeast Idaho under a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms on Sunday. However, there is enough instability throughout the entire area for stronger thunderstorms to develop. The main threats will be heavy downpours, gusty winds, and lightning.

Next week is shaping up to be dry and warm, with temperatures holding steady in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. Storm chances appear to stay low, with limited moisture. However, as southwest flow increases towards the end of next week ahead of an approaching Canadian low-pressure system, there may be a few showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Temperatures will cool closer to normal by next weekend, dropping into the low to mid 80s.