Scattered showers and thunderstorms arrive Friday before notable temperature swings through next week

The prolonged heat is giving way to a more active and variable weather pattern, with scattered showers and thunderstorms arriving Friday and continuing into the weekend before notable temperature swings bring a mix of cooler and warmer days through next week.

Heat and storms fade this weekend is Scott Dorval's video forecast

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 8/27/26

Friday: Showers and Thunderstorms Arrive

Clouds will increase overnight with precipitation developing Friday morning as an upper trough edges inland from the Pacific Northwest coast. The Treasure Valley will see a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday, with the best chances in the morning and again in the late afternoon. Temperatures will remain comfortable near 86 degrees, a welcome change from the recent heat.

The stronger storm activity Friday will be focused across far eastern Oregon, particularly in central and southern Harney and Malheur counties, where gusty outflow winds up to 50 mph are possible. The Treasure Valley will see a lower threat for gusty outflows, though some breezy conditions are possible with any afternoon storms.

Saturday: Cold Front Brings Breezy Conditions

Saturday will bring mostly sunny skies and a high near 85 degrees as the upper trough slowly works inland. A cold front will push through the area Saturday evening, bringing drier conditions and breezy winds with gusts up to 30 mph. A 30 percent chance of showers will accompany the frontal passage Saturday night.

Sunday: Cooler Before a Warmup Monday

Sunday will be one of the cooler days of the extended period, running about 10 degrees below normal with a high near 78 degrees. This will make for excellent outdoor conditions, with sunny skies and comfortable temperatures. Temperatures will then warm back to near normal Monday with a high near 87 degrees.

Active Pattern Continues Next Week

The weather pattern will remain active through next week as a series of troughs move through the Pacific Northwest. Monday evening, a coastal trough will move inland and could produce storms in south-central Idaho. These storms will be capable of heavy rainfall, small hail, and gusty winds, though the bulk of the activity will be over the Four Corners states and model uncertainty remains on how far northwest the activity extends into Idaho.

Tuesday evening, yet another trough will move into the Pacific Northwest, bringing storms over central Idaho and eastern Oregon. This trough comes ahead of the core of a low-pressure system set to move in later in the week with very low heights, a strong pressure gradient, a significant cooldown, and potentially strong winds. Uncertainty remains elevated in the extended period as tropical activity in the Pacific enhances the jet stream, making forecast confidence lower than normal.

Outdoor and Travel Planning

Friday: Comfortable temperatures near 86 degrees with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. A good day for outdoor activities but keep an eye on afternoon storm development.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant near 85 degrees before a cold front brings breezy winds Saturday evening.

Sunday: Excellent outdoor conditions with sunny skies and a comfortable high near 78 degrees. One of the best days of the week for outdoor activities.

Monday: Warm and sunny near 87 degrees before storm chances return Monday evening.

Central Idaho Mountains: Hikers and campers should be aware of storm chances Friday through Saturday and again Monday through Wednesday. Flash flood risks near burn scars will need to be monitored with any heavy rainfall.

Lunar Eclipse Visible from Idaho This Weekend

A partial lunar eclipse will be visible from the Treasure Valley and across Idaho this weekend. The eclipse will be visible to the naked eye, with the Treasure Valley expected to see approximately 90 percent coverage at peak eclipse. No special equipment is needed to view a lunar eclipse safely, unlike a solar eclipse. The best viewing will be from a dark location away from city lights.

Partial Eclipse Begins: 8:33 PM MDT

Maximum Eclipse (~96% coverage): 10:12 PM MDT

Partial Eclipse Ends: 11:51 PM MDT

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Patchy smoke after 5am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 66. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Patchy smoke before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a chance of showers between 9pm and 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 62. East southeast wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 85. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 80.

