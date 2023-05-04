Scattered showers and storms around today, much cooler with increased shower chances on Friday

Clouds filled into the Treasure Valley Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Sunshine tries to peak through during the afternoon, followed by cloud cover and scattered showers and storms later in the day. Gusty winds and heavy downpours will accompany the stronger storms.

Friday is going to be a shock to the system with highs only topping out in the 40s and 50s with numerous showers and thunderstorms around. The heaviest precipitation will take shape in eastern Oregon where up to an inch of rainfall is possible. As a low pressure system moves through, snow levels begin to fall lowering to around 6000 feet by Saturday morning.

Throughout the weekend, temperatures remain on the cooler side and we will be dodging showers. The weather pattern looks to remain unsettled but gradually becoming warmer next week.