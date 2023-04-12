Scattered showers and cool temps on deck

Another round of low pressure moves through the region today bringing scattered showers and keeping temperatures cool.

Most of today's showers will impact the West Central Mountains. We won't see very much accumulation...probably less than an inch of snow in the next 24 hours, but we'll see those flurries off and on through the day today.

Idaho News 6

The wet weather will get stronger this evening around 5PM in the mountains and overnight in the Treasure Valley. There is a chance we wake up to light snow showers tomorrow morning in the Treasure Valley - but no accumulation is expected.

Temperatures remain subdued under this low pressure system...we'll see highs in the mid-50s in the lower valleys today, even cooler in the 40s in the mountains.

A Flood Warning is in effect for the Malheur River near Vale in Oregon. The level of flooding has shifted to a moderate level as snow melt and increased reservoir releases have caused high flows. Expect minor flooding downstream from the dam. Turn around don't drown - never drive or walk over a flooded street or area.

We're going to stay cool over the next few days but a nice weekend is on deck with a brief warmup.