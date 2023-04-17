Scattered afternoon showers Monday, thunderstorms possible

We're looking at low pressure activity today in SW Idaho bringing cooler temperatures, scattered showers, and possible thunderstorms.

Overcast conditions Monday morning are set to develop into off and on showers around noon - the highest concentration of moisture is towards the north, but the Treasure Valley is still looking at a 40% chance of the area seeing rain. Through this evening around 8PM there is a slight chance thunderstorms will develop and move through the region due to he atmospheric instability the incoming low pressure will cause.

This moisture is set to stick around Monday night through Tuesday mid-day. Don't be surprised if you wake up to snow in the Treasure Valley tomorrow morning!