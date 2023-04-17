Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Scattered afternoon showers Monday, thunderstorms possible

Active weather Monday
Idaho News 6
Active weather Monday
Treasure Valley Day Planner
Posted at 5:28 AM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 07:28:31-04

We're looking at low pressure activity today in SW Idaho bringing cooler temperatures, scattered showers, and possible thunderstorms.

Overcast conditions Monday morning are set to develop into off and on showers around noon - the highest concentration of moisture is towards the north, but the Treasure Valley is still looking at a 40% chance of the area seeing rain. Through this evening around 8PM there is a slight chance thunderstorms will develop and move through the region due to he atmospheric instability the incoming low pressure will cause.

This moisture is set to stick around Monday night through Tuesday mid-day. Don't be surprised if you wake up to snow in the Treasure Valley tomorrow morning!

Treasure Valley Day Planner

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018