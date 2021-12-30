Watch
Say it ain't snow! Winter weather continues into the New Year.

Posted at 8:46 AM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 10:50:30-05

NAMPA, Idaho — Mother nature is hitting the "copy" button on yesterday's weather and "pasting" it to today.

Snowfall across southern Idaho began around 8 a.m and with this comes a Winter Storm Watch impacting most of southwestern and central Idaho.

In the next 24 hours about 2-4" will accumulate with the heaviest snowfall expected from 10 am- 1 pm.

Snow continues into Friday before tapering off Friday afternoon conditions begin clearing up setting the stage for sunshine over the weekend with some of the coldest temperatures we've seen this season.

Overnight New Years Eve low temps hit 0-degrees with mountain locations expected negative temps.

