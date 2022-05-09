Say it ain't snow! Treasure Valley sees about an inch of snow Monday morning

NAMPA, Idaho — A busy morning across southern Idaho Monday.

With snow in the forecast, many Idahoans woke up to patches of white dust outside. Snow fell across the Treasure Valley and while accumulation was no seen widespread, some areas accumulated up to an 1.5 inches of snow in grassy and gravel areas. No accumulation on the roads but they were slick.

In elevations above 4,000ft about 3-6" were reported in some locations.

Today's weather event was significant. According to the National Weather Service in Boise, May 9, 2022 tied for the 5th snowiest day in the month of May since 1892.

Additionally the weather also caused a chaotic scene in the North End of downtown Boise. Temporary power outages and downed trees have been reported causing temporary road closures.

Today's wet weather is expected to clear sometime after noon with isolated thunder and hail storms possible through the evening. As conditions clear up the air cools down and by 3 a.m Tuesday a Freeze Warning goes into effect across the entire Treasure Valley.

Protect fragile plants and don't forget to cover above ground pipes and irrigation systems!