Say it ain't snow! Snowfall is possible but unlikely Christmas morning

NAMPA, Idaho — The science says no snow is expected to fall Saturday morning however a Christmas miracle may be around the corner.

After a round of snow showers this morning, another round of snow is expected in the Treasure Valley sometime after 6 p.m. About an inch of snow should accumulate and with low temperatures expected to be 30-degrees there's a fair chance this snow will stick through Christmas morning.

So while not a traditional "white Christmas" it's still something and hey, there's still time for that Christmas miracle to prove the science wrong.

There will be no shortage of snow in the Magic Valley and especially our mountains. Travel conditions are unsafe because of strong winds gusts and heavy snow. A Winter Storm Watch and Winter Weather Advisory remain in place until tomorrow evening.

On Sunday into Monday colder air and snow will move in with the potential for 1"-4" of accumulation across the Treasure Valley. This snow will NOT melt as an arctic air mass approaches Monday and moves in on Tuesday. Expect high temperatures by Tuesday only in the teens in the valley with overnight low temperatures dropping into the single digits.

