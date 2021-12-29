Watch
Say it ain't snow! Flurries will fall across Idaho into the new year.

Posted at 10:18 AM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 12:18:36-05

NAMPA, Idaho — Snow is here to stay until next year!

Friday marks the final day of 2021 and that's when snow across many lower elevations will begin to taper off.

2-3" is expected to accumulate across the Treasure Valley with 6"+ in higher elevations prompting a Winter Weather Advisory across much of southern Idaho.

Winter weather continues through early Friday morning but by Friday afternoon conditions begin clearing up setting the stage for a beautiful week in both high and low elevations.

Temperatures remain well below freezing with overnight temps dipping into the negatives so bundle up accordingly!

