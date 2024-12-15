Saturday storms and a Sunday gap are followed by more rain & snow on Monday

BOISE, Idaho — A rainy Saturday leads to a fairly clear Sunday but more precipitation is on the way to start out the work week.

Winter Storm Watches and Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for the areas highlighted below. Most of those advisories will end Sunday morning as a high-pressure ridge moves in and clear things out for the majority of Idaho.

That dry trend won't last for long as more precipitation is expected to move into the area on Monday. Snow chances are increasing for the valley floors, accompanied by cooler temperatures. A bit more precipitation is expected Tuesday, but things should clear out nicely into Wednesday and the rest of the work week—making for a decent dry spell after all that rain and snow.

In the meantime, stay dry on Saturday and Monday and enjoy the sunny break on Sunday.