Saturday sees clouds in the afternoon, but spring temps are here to stay

On Saturday, the Treasure Valley experienced a warm yet cloudy afternoon. Although the morning started with mostly clear skies, pervasive cloud cover rolled in by the mid-afternoon.

Those clouds are expected to stick around overnight.

RELATED: Easter Sunrise Service at Lizard Butte set to celebrate 88 Years of Tradition

Easter Sunday will see similar temperatures but with less cloud cover.

In the Magic Valley, Sunday will be warm and sunny, although there’s a 30% chance of showers later in the evening.

Warm temperatures are expected to continue through the rest of the week for both the Treasure and Magic valleys.

From everyone at Idaho News 6, have a wonderful Easter Sunday!