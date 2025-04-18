Easter Sunrise Service at Lizard Butte set to celebrate 88 Years of Tradition

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — “It’s just the most incredible experience,” said Jim Eisentrager, a board member of the Lizard Butte Easter Sunrise Association.

The association is preparing for its annual Easter Sunrise Service along the Snake River near Marsing, a tradition older than almost every Idahoan.

“The first sunrise service was held in April of 1938 on this hillside, and we have been running ever since,” Eisentrager said.

Celebrating their 88th anniversary, organizers are sticking with tradition—providing a service on the hill where many families gather before sunrise on Sunday morning to celebrate with music and prayer.

“And we time our service so that just about the time the service starts, the sun comes over the horizon,” Eisentrager said.

Starting at 7 a.m., Eisentrager tells me they get about 800-900 cars. “So we open the gates at 5 a.m. so people can start making their way out, and we will have people there with lights and reflectors to be able to guide you toward parking. And so once you get parked, it begins the trip up the hill, right?” said Eisentrager.

He reminds attendees to wear sturdy shoes to make it up the hill, but for those unable, there is a handicap section for everyone to join.

“As the sun comes up over the hill and the light shines on, we get between 1,000 to 15,000 that are scattered down the hillside here, and it's just unifying. We are all here with one purpose, one mind, and one motivation, and that is to just worship Jesus that morning,” Eisentrager said.