Round of low pressure system hits Idaho

The current low-pressure system that's hitting southern/central Idaho today has unsettled dynamics which contribute to some stormy conditions in the Gem State.

As the cold front pushes northeast, we could see some lightning strikes and brief heavy rain/snow showers.

Later this morning around 11 AM, the system will be gone from the western side of Idaho leaving behind partly cloudy conditions and temps in the 40s for the remainder of the day.

Idaho News 6

On the eastern side, conditions will remain more active. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 5 PM tonight for areas of the east central mountains - near and around the Sun Valley region - as this system moves through. This area will see rain and a few inches of snow above about 7,500 feet. Visibility will be reduced with this active weather and roads will be slick, so be careful today if you're out and about. This warning expires tonight at 5 pm.

Tonight at 5 PM, a Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for areas of central and southeastern Idaho. This is due to the ongoing low pressure activity that will continue to bring moisture to the area over the next few days. Valley areas could see 1-4 inches of snow accumulate while mountain elevations could see 6-16 inches.

In general, expect windy conditions in the central mountains of Idaho over the next few days. We could see wind gusts 35 mph and higher.

Temperatures are set to drop significantly after a second round of low pressure hits Idaho Tuesday night.

Check out the 10 day weather trend for Boise - we'll be well below normal for our high temps starting Thursday. Brrr!!