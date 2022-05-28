Watch
Rotating weather-maker continues to hit Idaho with rain

Idaho News 6
Lots of active weather in store for remainder of Memorial Day weekend a low-pressure weather system makes its rounds and rotates around Idaho until Tuesday. <br/>
Posted at 4:52 PM, May 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-28 18:52:31-04

More rounds of low-pressure from the Pacific Ocean are sweeping into southern Idaho Saturday night.

This system started to bring showers to Owyhee County earlier this afternoon and will continue through this evening spreading into more of southern Idaho.

The chance of isolated thunderstorms is also persistent this evening, along with gusty winds and even hail.

Rainfall will continue through Sunday and even bring snow to higher elevations in central Idaho. For this reason, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas around Sun Valley and Stanley Sunday from 1 AM to 11 AM. Use caution if traveling in these areas tomorrow.

Temperatures have dropped with this low-pressure and will not rise above the mid-50s again until Tuesday. That's when the majority of this rotating weather-making from the coast finally pushes out of our region.

