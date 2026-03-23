The end of our weekend has sadly arrived. The good news this week is that clear conditions are on the way, with no rain. Bad news is temperatures are bouncing around a bit.

We warm up to start our work week with 70's and even chances of 80° for some parts of southern Idaho. Those temperatures only last for so long, though, as we get 50s as the high for our Thursday forecast. The cool down doesn't last long, though.

WEATHER FORECAST | A look into those rollercoaster temperatures—

Rollercoaster temperatures for first week of Spring

By next weekend, we will warm right up into the 70's again as the month of March is going to continue to trend warmer than normal. The only shift in our 6-10 day outlook is that April may trend back to normal precipitation.

For the first time in a while, our forecasts are showing average wet weather moving into the Gem State, which means those spring showers may arrive as we move into April.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend, Idaho! Keep an eye on those temperatures as they won't be very consistent to start the spring season.