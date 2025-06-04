Rising temps alert: Summer Heat makes a comeback

It's Hump Day! I hope you're having a wonderful start to the new month.

Temperatures stay comfortable today in the upper 70s, with lighter winds making it feel slightly warmer than recent days. But get ready—heat is building fast. Highs will climb through the weekend, with upper 90s expected by Sunday and Monday. It’s our reminder that summer heat is here, so stay hydrated and don’t forget the sunscreen!

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 82. NE wind 5 to 8 mph becoming SW, this is gonna aid temperatures climbing through the weekend ahead.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 92.

Sunday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 96.

Monday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 96.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93.

