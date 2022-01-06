Rising snow levels bring rain showers to the valley

Temperatures are creeping up slowly and slushy secondary valley roads will continue to melt as more rain showers hit the valley overnight into Friday.

Snow levels have risen to around 4500 feet bringing rain showers to places like Idaho City. This will bring very slushy conditions to communities at this elevation along with rising creeks, streams, and rivers into Saturday.

Snow will continue to fall above 4500 feet with another 6"-12" possible in the ski resorts by Saturday morning and 2"-5" at 5000 feet. After this storm passes, Idaho will go into a drier weather pattern and will likely not get any more appreciable snow until at least Sunday, January 16th.

The Treasure Valley will see a period of rain from around 4 am through 9 am Friday then possibly breaking clouds with only a passing shower after that.

Sunshine should develop across most areas on Saturday but an inversion will quickly for bringing low clouds and fog to the valley while the sun shines in the higher elevations. Morning temperatures will drop well below freezing as early as Saturday morning and every day next week. If you have any slush that you don't want to freeze you may want to shovel it on Friday.