Relief from the rain today but don't put away the umbrella just yet

If you needed some relief from rain- you're gonna enjoy today! Overnight showers tapered off across the Treasure Valley leaving us with mostly cloudy skies this afternoon, and dry conditions! Highs across the area will flirt with the lower 40s. Mountains continue to remain cooler being at just shy of the freezing mark in Pine, and McCall in the afternoon.

Do pay extra attention to your driving conditions along the Lower Treasure Valley and into the Upper Weiser River. A dense fog advisory is set in place through 9 am. Visibility along these areas has dropped near one-quarter mile or less.

Tomorrow

Heads up, prepare for some extra time for your morning commute tomorrow in the Treasure Valley.

The next Pacific system will move in from the Northwest, sparking snow showers in Eastern Oregon between 3 am and 4 am. Snow showers will then move into the Treasure Valley near the morning rush hour. By the afternoon snow will change to rain as temperatures warm. This will aid in limiting snowfall accumulations, with models now picking up 0.10"-0.20", locally heavier amounts as you travel into the Lower Treasure Valley with 0.5"-1.0" possible. Showers will taper off overnight, but a few isolated snow showers may stick around into Thursday.

The weekend looks to be mostly dry with temperatures hovering in the mid-40s. Sunday will bring the return of rain as temperatures touch the 50s! Looking to be a warmer end to the week, as we normally see 46° for afternoon highs in February.

Friends traveling up to the McCall Winter Carnival can expect mid-30s into the afternoons with possible snow and rain into Sunday. The Idaho News 6 team will be there to provide live coverage! See you there.

