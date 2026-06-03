Red Flag Warning issued for hot, windy conditions across Southwest Idaho

A cold front moving through the region today will bring a little bit of everything to Idaho and eastern Oregon, including hot temperatures, gusty winds, elevated fire danger, and a chance for a few thunderstorms.

The best opportunity for showers and thunderstorms will be across east-central Oregon and west-central Idaho this afternoon and evening, while the Treasure Valley and areas farther south have only a slight chance of seeing a storm. Any thunderstorms that develop are expected to be high-based, meaning lightning and strong wind gusts will be the primary concerns rather than heavy rainfall. Some storms could produce outflow winds up to 40 mph and areas of blowing dust.

Outside of thunderstorms, windy conditions are expected throughout the day with gusts between 20 and 35 mph. As the cold front moves through this evening, wind gusts could increase to around 40 mph in some locations. Drivers should be prepared for sudden reductions in visibility where blowing dust develops, especially in open and agricultural areas.

Idaho News 6

Hot temperatures, low humidity, and gusty winds have created critical fire weather conditions across portions of the Owyhee Mountains and Magic Valley. A red flag warning will go into effect on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Any fire that starts could spread quickly, so residents are encouraged to avoid activities that could create sparks and remain extra cautious outdoors.

The cold front will bring cooler temperatures tonight and Thursday, though breezy conditions will continue, especially east of Boise and across the Magic Valley. Temperatures rebound on Friday before another weather system arrives this weekend, bringing cooler-than-normal temperatures and the potential for strong winds once again, particularly on Saturday when gusts could reach 30 to 45 mph.