Friday morning a weak cold from the north Pacific dropped into the region bringing us some slightly cooler air.

A Red Flag Warning due to critical fire weather conditions has been issued for a large area of southern and central Idaho through Friday night.

Expect a breezy evening with wind gusts from 25 to 30 mph and some cloud cover. Temperatures will still be hot though despite the cooler air - highs today reach the mid-90s in the valleys and the mid-80s in the central mountains.

Over the weekend, expect similar conditions along with some cloud cover pushing in from the south. Another round of low pressure will keep high temperatures in the mid-90s on Saturday and Sunday in our valleys. Our mountains will be slightly cooler with temperatures in the mid-80s at the hottest part of the day.

