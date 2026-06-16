Red Flag warning in effect for this afternoon across southern Idaho

Good morning, Idaho!

Summer heat is making a strong return across southern Idaho today, with temperatures soaring well above average and wildfire concerns increasing through midweek.

High temperatures this afternoon will climb into the mid-90s across the lower valleys, running around 15 degrees above normal for mid-June. Along with the heat, gusty west winds will develop this afternoon and evening as a weather system passes north of the region. Wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph are expected, especially along the I-84 corridor, across southeastern Oregon, and into the western Magic Valley.

The combination of hot temperatures, strong winds, and very dry air will create elevated to critical fire weather conditions. Relative humidity values are expected to fall into the 10 to 15 percent range in many lower-elevation communities, meaning any fire that starts could spread quickly. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged, and residents should use extra caution with anything that could create a spark.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 3 PM to 9 PM Tuesday across portions of southern Idaho. Hot temperatures, gusty winds, and very dry air will create critical wildfire conditions. If you live in a Red Flag Warning area, be sure to have multiple ways to receive emergency alerts and be prepared to act quickly if a wildfire develops.

Idaho News 6

Wednesday remains warm and breezy, though temperatures will ease slightly behind a dry cold front. Most valley locations will still reach the upper 80s, keeping conditions well above seasonal averages. Dry weather continues Thursday with sunshine and lighter winds as a brief ridge of high pressure settles over the Great Basin.

Changes arrive by Friday as a stronger storm system drops south from the Gulf of Alaska. Moisture will begin increasing Friday afternoon, bringing the return of showers and thunderstorms, particularly near the Idaho-Nevada border. Some storms could produce strong outflow winds.

Shower and thunderstorm chances continue Saturday as the storm system moves overhead. Unlike Friday's drier storms, Saturday's activity is expected to be wetter with a better chance for measurable rainfall. Temperatures will cool somewhat this weekend, but will still remain several degrees above normal.

Idaho News 6