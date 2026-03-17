Record high temperatures continue as exceptional heat wave grips Idaho and southeast Oregon

An unseasonably strong upper-level ridge continues strengthening over the southwest United States, delivering several more days of record high temperatures to southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho with no significant relief in sight until the weekend.

Temperatures will run 20 to 25 degrees above normal through the week, with the lowest valleys seeing highs in the low to mid-80s and mountain areas reaching the 60s. This is a remarkable stretch of heat for mid-March, and residents should continue taking precautions typically associated with summer conditions - stay hydrated, limit strenuous outdoor activity during peak afternoon hours, and check on elderly neighbors and family members who may be more vulnerable to the heat.

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 3/17/26

Breezy afternoon winds are expected near the Magic Valley today before conditions calm down heading into Wednesday. The heat peaks Wednesday through Friday with sunny skies and highs reaching 80 degrees, with record temperatures expected to continue falling across the region.

The pattern will begin to shift Saturday as the dominant ridge starts to flatten out. A shortwave system grazing northern areas will support a 20 to 50% chance of precipitation in the west-central Idaho and Boise Mountain zones Saturday, while temperatures cool slightly but remain 5 to 10 degrees above normal. Breezy conditions will accompany this transition.

Looking ahead to next week, precipitation chances will increase area-wide as a Gulf of Alaska low begins approaching the region. Snow levels will fluctuate between 5,000 and 8,500 feet, with lower snow levels expected in northern areas. While this system will bring some relief from the exceptional heat, temperatures will still remain above normal heading into next week.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny with record heat, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Light and variable wind.

Thursday

Sunny with record heat, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Light and variable wind.

Friday

Mostly sunny with record heat, with a high near 80.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday

Partly sunny & cool but still record warmth, with a high near 72.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday

Partly sunny & cooler, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday

A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

