Record heat overspreads the northwest

Sweltering heat of 100-107 degrees in the valley will be with us through Sunday. A break in the heat is likely next week! A Heat Advisory is in effect for parts or our area.

Before that happens it is likely at least three record high temperatures in Boise will fall.

Here are the record high temperatures for the rest of this week at Boise:

Tuesday 26th: 104 in 2010

Wednesday 27th: 105 in 1883

Thursday 28th: 102 in 2009

Friday 29th: 99 in 2017

Saturday 30th: 105 in 1955

Sunday 31st: 102 in 2004

New records are likely Thursday, Friday, and Sunday at the peak of our heat wave.

Expect some clouds Wednesday morning and some smoke in the valley Thursday morning. The smoke may limit the temperature to below a record on Thursday.

The hottest days for western Idaho are likely to be Saturday and Sunday. A break in the heat is likely to come Tuesday with further cooling to the lower 90s by mid to late next week.

Stay connected right here and to my Facebook Page for updates on our hottest weather of the year!

