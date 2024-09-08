Record heat fuels fires but big changes are on the way

Boise touched a record high of 97° breaking the old record of 95° set in 2012. The excessive heat is causing the Lava Fire in northern Gem County to explode with a visible pyrocumulus cloud over the top of the smoke plume.

Temperatures will be dropping into the low 90s on Monday with sunshine continuing. By Tuesday I expect mostly sunny skies and highs near 90 with light wind continuing.

Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday night.

The changes begin on Wednesday with a mostly cloudy day with showers and a chance of storms increasing during the day. High temps in the valley will only be in the mid-70s.

Thursday will be the coolest day with temperatures in the 50s for much of the day then only peaking in the 60s in the valley. Rain showers & some storms are likely, especially in the central mountains. A quarter to a third of an inch of rain could fall on central Idaho fires and some snow is likely at 9000 feet!!

Stay connected for updates to my forecast!