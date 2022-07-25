Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Record-challenging heat will overspread much of our area this week

Temperatures could touch 105 in Ada County
Videos
Record-challenging heat will overspread much of our area this week
Posted at 4:32 PM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 18:33:17-04

Boise has already seen nine days of 100+-degree heat and could see another 5-7 more this week!

Expect all valley locations to be at or above 100 on Tuesday with sunshine and an afternoon breeze.

From Wednesday through Sunday the temperature should hover between 103-105 in Boise! There will be a few morning clouds on Wednesday.

The heat should break early next week with a temperature possible as "low" as 94 by a week from this Wednesday.

Stay connected right here and to my Facebook Page for updates on the hottest weather of the summer!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018