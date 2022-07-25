Record-challenging heat will overspread much of our area this week

Boise has already seen nine days of 100+-degree heat and could see another 5-7 more this week!

Expect all valley locations to be at or above 100 on Tuesday with sunshine and an afternoon breeze.

From Wednesday through Sunday the temperature should hover between 103-105 in Boise! There will be a few morning clouds on Wednesday.

The heat should break early next week with a temperature possible as "low" as 94 by a week from this Wednesday.

