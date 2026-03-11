Record-Breaking Warmth Approaches as Atmospheric River Brings Heavy Mountain Snow

An atmospheric river to the north is delivering significant mountain snow to higher elevations through the weekend, while record to near-record high temperatures are expected to arrive next Tuesday and Wednesday with valley highs potentially reaching 80 degrees or higher.

Current Conditions: Mountain Snow and Gusty Winds

Light snow showers are occurring in McCall this afternoon, with minor accumulations of less than an inch expected by nightfall. Moisture from the atmospheric river will continue bringing valley rain and mountain snow to high terrain north of the Snake River Valley and over Baker County, with over an inch of liquid precipitation expected by Friday night.

Here is my latest video forecast on our record-breaking warm-up

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 3/11/26

Snow levels will start around 4,500 to 5,500 feet today, but warm air moving in from the south will push them up to 6,500 to 7,500 feet by tomorrow. The highest snowfall will be limited to elevations above 7,000 feet, where 10 to 20 inches of heavy, wet snow is expected by Saturday morning. The wet nature of this snow is worth noting - low snow-to-liquid ratios mean the accumulations will be dense and heavy, which can create significant weight on trees and structures.

A wind advisory is in effect tomorrow from 1 to 7 p.m. for the Magic Valley, Camas Prairie, and areas near the Nevada border, where gusts up to 50 mph are expected. Valley temperatures will remain in the 60s beginning tomorrow, warming to about 5 degrees above normal by Saturday.

Weekend: Rain Then Rapid Clearing

Saturday will be the wettest day of the period with an 80% chance of rain, mainly before noon, as the atmospheric river moisture continues moving through. Breezy conditions will accompany the rain Saturday before conditions clear rapidly Saturday night and Sunday as the system exits to the east.

Sunday will see mostly cloudy skies with only a slight chance of rain and snow, and temperatures dropping back to the mid-50s as cooler air briefly filters in behind the departing system.

Next Week: Record-Breaking Warmth Arrives

A broad high pressure system building in early next week will drive temperatures to remarkable levels for mid-March. Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 78 degrees, followed by an even warmer Wednesday with a high near 81 degrees. Record and near-record high temperatures are expected across much of the region, with monthly record highs for March threatened in some locations. This represents an extraordinary warmup of more than 25 degrees from Saturday's high to Wednesday's potential record.

Mountain Snow Conditions for Ski Areas

The atmospheric river will deliver the most significant snowfall of the late season to ski areas above 7,000 feet, with 10 to 20 inches of heavy wet snow expected by Saturday morning. However, the dense, wet nature of this snow and the rapid warmup heading into next week will significantly impact skiing conditions. Higher elevation resorts will benefit most from the fresh snow, while lower elevation areas will feel the effects of the dramatic temperature rise by early next week.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 44. SE wind 5 to 8 mph.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 61. Wind becoming NW 10-18. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of rain before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 45. NW wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 63. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday Night

A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 47. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.

Saturday

Morning showers then late-day clearing and becoming breezy. High near 60. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of rain before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday

Sunny and much warmer, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Wednesday

Sunny with record-breaking heat likely! High near 81.

