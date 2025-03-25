Record-breaking temperatures likely into Wednesday find out the details here

Good Morning, I hope the week has been off to a good start. If you didn't get a chance to go outside yesterday, don't worry the week ahead is fairly mild. Temperatures are going to continue to warm into Wednesday as an upper-level ridge dominates the region.

This gives several areas the chance to see record-breaking temperatures on Wednesday afternoon. Listed below are cities with the forecast temperature...the record temperature...the year of the record temperature...and the period of record. ...Southwest Idaho... City.........Forecast Temp...Record Temp...Year Set...Years Boise..............79............82..........1877......150 Council............71............70..........1966......114 Emmett.............81............76..........1910......119 Glenns Ferry.......81............80..........1921......120 Hazelton...........76............76..........1960......101 Hollister..........78............71..........1997......108 Jerome.............75............77..........2012......110 Lucky Peak Dam.....79............78..........1960.......74 McCall.............61............60..........1992......119 Swan Falls Dam.....78............80..........1988.......90 Twin Falls AP......77............72..........2007.......28 ...Southeast Oregon... City.........Forecast Temp...Record Temp...Year Set...Years Baker City.........70............73..........1997.......97 Burns..............69............71..........1966.......86 Halfway............71............72..........1966.......89 Malheur Refuge.....77............72..........1963.......80 Ontario............77............79..........1988.......80 Owyhee Dam.........79............74..........1966.......90

While the warmer weather is pleasant, we will be on the watch for thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. The area of activity will remain over Burns-Ontario and into McCall. Though, it's possible valley floors could see an isolated storm or two.

Thursday, a cold front will make its way into the area bringing a cool down and gusty winds. Showers will dominate over the mountains, while an isolated or shower or two will be possible along valley floors.

Friday conditions look fairly calm, but temperatures will continue to cool into the weekend.

Enjoy the wonderful spring-like weather

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/