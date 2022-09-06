Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Record breaking heat today in forecast area

Posted at 9:19 AM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 11:19:17-04

Temperatures in the Treasure Valley are set to hover around 100 degrees at the hottest part of the day this Tuesday.

Boise will see a high of 101 which is 18 degrees above normal. The last time we were this hot was in 1955 when the record was set at 98 degrees, so we are likely to beat a daily heat record today.

Lots of smoke in the forecast area as well today due to the ongoing central Idaho fires.

In a few days we are due for a change in weather as a trough of low-pressure hits the region and helps drop temperatures back to normal.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018