Record breaking heat today in forecast area

Temperatures in the Treasure Valley are set to hover around 100 degrees at the hottest part of the day this Tuesday.

Boise will see a high of 101 which is 18 degrees above normal. The last time we were this hot was in 1955 when the record was set at 98 degrees, so we are likely to beat a daily heat record today.

Lots of smoke in the forecast area as well today due to the ongoing central Idaho fires.

In a few days we are due for a change in weather as a trough of low-pressure hits the region and helps drop temperatures back to normal.