Record breaking heat is on the way here's what you need to know

Grab your sunscreen and water heading out the door this morning, we are having another day of excessive heat. It will also be quiet hazy again several wildfires have broken out across Oregon, and California causing patchy smoke to come across the area this morning. We are expected to hit 105, while no records are being broken today. We can still expect triple digits through the week. The Treasure Valley will remain under an Excessive Heat Warning through Friday. So continue practicing heat safety!

Whether home is under an excessive heat warning, or advisory. The main story this week will be all about the heat with records being broken across the Valley Floors. The hottest day for the Treasure Valley will be tomorrow, breaking a record of 105 degrees in 2002. If you must be outdoors take shade breaks, and hydrate throughout the day!

Long term it's looking like triple digits may be staying through parts of the next work week an excessive heat watch will remain for Boise Friday through Sunday. There is some slight hope for relief from the triple digits as we head into the back half of July. Mother nature is really barbecuing us at the moment. Hang in there Idaho!

Some reminders:

Make sure children/furry friends aren't left in vehicles

Do not walk your pets in the afternoon with the pavement is hot

Drink water throughout the day not just when you're thirsty

Take care of yourself and others

