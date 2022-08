Expect an increase in heat Wednesday with temperatures hitting 104 in Boise and put to 108 in Ontario. A thick layer of smoke may be present over the Treasure Valley on Wednesday from the Four Corners Fire west of Lake Cascade.

Thunderstorms are more likely by Thursday evening and it will not be quite as hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Storms are still possible on Friday and maybe Saturday, especially in the central mountains.