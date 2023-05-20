Watch Now
Record-breaking heat followed by strong thunderstorms on Sunday

A cold front moves through Sunday evening which will help clear the wildfire smoke from the region. Strong thunderstorms will accompany the cold front.
Severe weather - Sunday 5/21
Posted at 1:52 PM, May 20, 2023
Wildfire smoke continues to create hazy skies and deteriorated air quality across Idaho. An Air Quality Alert is active through Monday at 1:00 PM for Blaine, Lincoln, Minidoka and Cassia counties as air quality could become unhealthy for sensitive groups at times. Temperatures are approaching 90° in the Treasure Valley this afternoon, and will likely rise into the lower 90s again on Sunday.

Low pressure approaches the West Coast tonight and Sunday and an associated cold front arrives Sunday afternoon and evening. Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms begin to develop in eastern Oregon during the afternoon, pushing into the Treasure Valley by the evening. Wind gusts exceeding 50 MPH, large hail and cloud-to-ground lightning strikes will be possible. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the western Treasure Valley under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms.

Closer to normal temperatures return by Monday. Highs will generally be in the 70s and 80s as daily storm chances continue.

