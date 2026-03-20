Record-breaking heat continues across the region today, with a cooldown arriving this weekend.

Good Friday morning, everyone!

Today is the final day of record-breaking warmth across Idaho before a big cool down this weekend. We’ve already broken records on both Wednesday and Thursday!

Idaho News 6

High pressure remains in control today, helping push temperatures well above normal once again. Breezy conditions and very dry air, with relative humidity dropping into the single digits, will also create elevated fire danger this afternoon, especially near the Nevada border.

Idaho News 6

Changes arrive Saturday as a cold front moves through the region. That front will bring a noticeable cool-down, with temperatures dropping about 10 to 20 degrees compared to today. Breezy westerly winds will develop through the afternoon and evening, making it feel even cooler.

Light mountain showers are expected with the front, mainly across northern portions of Valley County and Baker County. Farther south, the chance for precipitation stays low, only around 5 to 10 percent. Snow levels will start high, near 8,000 feet, then briefly fall to around 6,000 feet before showers taper off.

Sunday looks to be the coolest day of the weekend, with valley highs only reaching the upper 50s to low 60s.

Forecast ahead: record-breaking heat ahead of a cold front

Sophia Cruz's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 3/20/2026

Looking ahead, Monday brings near-normal temperatures and dry weather. Another brief warm-up arrives Tuesday as high pressure builds back in, pushing valley highs into the mid 70s. By Wednesday, another cold front is expected to move through, bringing cooler temperatures and a 30 to 50 percent chance of precipitation, mainly over higher terrain. Drier weather returns Thursday, and warmer, drier conditions may build back in by next weekend.

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast

Idaho News 6

McCall Forecast