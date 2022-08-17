Record-Breaking Heat blasts the northwest

Boise topped 100 degrees on Wednesday for the 20th time this summer tying that record set back in 2003. There is a decent chance we could have at least one more 100-degree day which will break that record.

Thursday will be close to 100 in the valley but clouds will hold down afternoon temps several degrees from Wednesday's readings.

Thursday night will be cloudy with a chance of late eve storms. Clouds and the chance of showers will continue into early Friday morning followed by late morning and midday sunshine then more afternoon clouds and a chance of storms popping up.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and continued very hot with a high in Boise well in the upper 90s and Sunday could be another 100-degree day.