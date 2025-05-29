Record-breaking heat approaching the weekend

Good Morning, Everyone!

This afternoon, a weak cold front will move through the area, bringing a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds along the West Central Mountains and Western Magic Valley. Fortunately, this front doesn't have much moisture associated with it, so I'm not expecting any major impacts to the morning or afternoon commutes.

Into the weekend, temperatures will near triple digits on Saturday, and have the potential to set new temperature records.

Boise 99° (98°/1910)

Burley 92° (92°/1997)

Stanley 84° (84°/1986)

Salmon 93° (93°/1986)

Thursday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 56. WNW wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 88. Light Breeze.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Saturday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Tuesday

A 40% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.

Wednesday

A 30% chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

