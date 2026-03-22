Record-breaking conditions make for a nice spring start in Idaho

What a start to spring! Record-breaking conditions and a nice weekend for Idaho. Nice skies continue in the forecast.

No rain is in sight to kick off the spring as warm and dry are expected to stick around for a while. The first showers might not arrive until April. That's good news for dog walkers, bikers, hikers, and tennis players (like myself) as the skies are clear in the foreseeable future.

Though the skies are consistent, temperatures are not. It will cool down into Sunday and Monday, and it will climb back into the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday may see highs only into the 50's. Quite the range to kick off spring!

WEATHER FORECAST | Spring cooldown coming soon—

A nice Spring start continues in Idaho

Enjoy the clear skies and decent temperatures!

EXTENDED FORECAST: