Rapid warming this week

After soaking rain over the past several days, we can expect drying and warming through the week. Boise only reached 50 on Monday but should warm to 66 on Tuesday with increasing afternoon sunshine and no wind. This will make it feel like it is in the 70s.

Wednesday will warm further into the mid-70s but some high clouds will dim the sun at times.

Clouds will be on the increase Thursday and we can expect partly to mostly cloudy weather on Thursday and Friday with highs touching 80. Showers are possible Friday evening and night.

On Saturday temperatures will dip into the 70s again with increasing clouds and the chance of late-day showers, especially in the West Central mountains. Sunday will be cooler than normal as well with a chance for a few showers.