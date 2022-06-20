Rapid warming into mid-week

A cool flow of air from the northwest kept the valley in the 70s on Monday but rapid warming is likely into mid-week.

Summer officially arrives at 3:14 am Tuesday! Expect lots of sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s with a very light wind on Tuesday.

By Wednesday it will heat up to the 90s with more sunshine and fairly light wind. The central mountains will warm to near 80.

Thursday and Friday will cool a bit as a disturbance goes by well to our north. It will stay dry and sunny with temperatures dropping back into the 80s.

By the weekend, temperatures will be back on the rise hitting 90s by Saturday and mid-90s on Sunday.