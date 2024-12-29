Rainy weekend continues plus potential of snow to start 2025

A lot of rain passed on through the Treasure Valley this weekend and it continues into Sunday. We do get a break at the start of the week but snow may move into the forecast as we close out 2024.

That atmospheric river is hitting southern Idaho's valleys and mountains and it continues to latter half of the weekend. Things luckily clear up as we get into Monday but a drop in temperatures is expected.

Cloudy skies but no rain bring us into the New Year, so if you have plans to be out and about for the start of 2025 (like going to the Potato Drop), just have a jacket on hand as it will be cold.

Wednesday during the day is another story. Light chances of snow are starting to show up on the models with about a 30% chance for the Treasure Valley. We will keep an eye on the weather as this system will become more prominent and bring in the snow to start the year.

Stay dry tomorrow and enjoy the final days of 2024!