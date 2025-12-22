Rainy weather hits southern Idaho with more holiday showers on the way

A very rainy close to our weekend kicked off another round of storms for Idaho. What's in store for the holidays?

It's officially winter, and longer days are ahead, but the colder weather doesn't look to be here just yet. Wetter weather is set to continue this week, with a few breaks, but almost every day is expected to see some precipitation move in.

Temperatures stay near the 50's as the Boise region, which is still experiencing the warmest December since recording started at the Boise airport in 1940.

A drop in conditions comes next weekend with 40's as the highs, but we will need much colder temperatures to drop the average.

Happy Holidays to you Idaho, and stay dry this week.