Rainy weather continues in Boise this week

The short break from the rain over this weekend has been nice, but showers will return as the work week arrives.

Another round of rain is set to move in over the next few days for the Treasure Valley. Magic Valley is set to stay drier this week. Tuesday will offer the highest chances of showers moving into Idaho.

Temperatures take an interesting turn this week. We actually climb around mid-week, and there's a decent shot at 60s for Idaho, which will be a pleasant break from the colder weather. Outside of that, 50s are expected as the highs every other day, and next weekend is looking clearer when it comes to the skies.

Get ready for some more rain. At least temperatures warm up a bit!