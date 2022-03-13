Rainy Sunday in store for the Treasure Valley

Happy Saturday and happy Daylight Savings Time! Don't forget to set your clocks forward 1 hour late tonight or early tomorrow morning.

While it was warm and sunny throughout southern Idaho today, low pressure flows to southern Idaho late Saturday night bringing moisture and dropping temperatures.

Around 4 AM, expect scattered showers in the Treasure Valley that last throughout the day - peaking at around 4PM with the greatest chances of precipitation at 70%. By late Sunday night, the system should start to clear out but fog could linger around as the low pressure contains some moisture in the valleys.

The system heads southeast bringing rain and snow to the Magic Valley, delayed by a couple of hours. Expect moisture throughout the day.

A mix of rain/snow is very likely in Idaho City at 80% in the West Central Mountains. Colder temps in the East Central Mountains means snow is in store for the region Stanley's forecast is a high of 33 degrees and a 90% chance of precipitation.

Monday will clear up in terms of active weather, but another round of low pressure brings even more moisture to the region Tuesday.