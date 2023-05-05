Rainy Friday ahead

Active weather sticks around in the Gem State Friday and we're waking up to rain showers in the Treasure Valley.

Idaho News 6

A rainy low-pressure system will circulate the western side of the I-84 corridor today. Around 6 AM, the Boise area will see a 50% chance of rain which then skyrockets up to an 80% chance from 12PM to 5PM. Scattered showers continue through the evening with some isolated thunderstorms possible.

Heavier downpours on track for areas of eastern Oregon and the West Central Mountains.

About half inch of rain is possible in the valleys and higher elevations could see up to an inch of rain. This will increase the flood threat to some mainstream rivers like the Weiser River and Payette River near Crouch. Anyone living near small creeks, streams, or rivers should be alert for rising water through the weekend.

In addition to this stormy weather, we'll see some breezy conditions with gusts as high as 30 mph in the afternoon.

Temps have way cooled down! We're only going to be in the 50s Friday...bundle up!

Over the weekend, we're looking at high temperatures to bump up a bit into the low 60s.